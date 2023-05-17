UP: Mayawati calls meeting of office bearers to strategise for Lok Sabha elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 : After suffering a defeat in Uttar Pradesh local body polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has called for a meeting on Thursday with office bearers to strategise for the Lok Sabha general elections

"All the big and small office bearers, divisional and district presidents etc. of the UP state have been invited to Lucknow in order to make a concrete strategy to face these fierce anti-people challenges and to start preparing for the Lok Sabha general elections from now onwards. Special meeting tomorrow," the BSP supremo tweeted.

The BSP which had bagged two mayoral seats in 2017, failed to even open its account this time. Its councillors were reduced from 147 to 85 and Municipal Council Chairpersons went from 29 to 16. The number of Palika Parishad members also fell from 262 to 191. While the Nagar Panchayat Chairpersons got reduced from 45 to 37 and members from 218 to 215.

Meanwhile, Mayawati slammed the ruling party of Uttar Pradesh and said, the ruling party of Uttar Pradesh misused its power in the elections.

"Misuse of government machinery by the ruling party in UP to reduce the effect of anti-people policies, wrong activities, etc. shortcomings on the election, their malicious, repressive behaviour and use of religion for political interests is very serious and very worrying, for democracy," BSP supremo tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led-Bharatiya Janata Party was able to break its own record and create history by getting its mayors elected in all 17 municipal corporations.

On the other hand, the major parties of their time, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to even retain the seats they had won last time.

In 2017, the BJP won 60 municipal council chairperson's seats out of 199 seats. This time the seats of the BJP have increased to 88.

The 'bicycle' of the Samajwadi Party got a flat tire in the municipal corporations, panchayats, and municipalities, and the elephant of the Bahujan Samaj Party also fell down.

Compared to 2017, the SP and the BSP performed poorly in this election. In the municipal corporation, the SP remained at zero in the mayoral race. Its councillors were reduced from 202 to 191 and the number of Municipal Council Chairpersons also decreased from 45 to 35. In 2017, the number of SP members was 477, and now in 2023, it has come down to 423. Earlier, it had won 83 seats on the post of Nagar Panchayat Chairperson, whereas, in 2023 it was reduced to 78.

