UP Minister sends resignation to Amit Shah

Lucknow, July 20 Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti department Dinesh Khatik, on Wednesday, reportedly resigned from the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.

Khatik, who represents the Hastinapur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, sent his resignation letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In his resignation letter, which has gone viral on social media, the minister alleged corruption in his department and said that officials do not listen to him.

He also claimed that his department officials do not adhere to his orders and neglect him as he belongs to "downtrodden section of the society".

He was reportedly upset over not being allocated work in the ministry even after passing of over 100 days since the government was formed.

Khatik also skipped the council of ministers meeting held on Tuesday, as per reports.

However, there was no confirmation of the resignation from the government.

