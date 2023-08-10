UP MLAs oppose ban on mobile phones in Assembly

Lucknow, Aug 10 Uttar Pradesh MLAs are against the ban on carrying mobile phones in the state legislature, as proposed in the new rule book.

Legislators, cutting across party lines, have moved amendments to the draft rulebook tabled in the House on Monday.

They also demanded an increase in the duration of the question hour, 90 days’ sitting of the Assembly each year, increase in the number of supplementary questions, a greater role for women members in the business of the House and action against officers who record calls made by members to make it viral on social media.

Speaker Satish Mahana said the members can suggest amendments in the new rules that will be forwarded to the state Assembly’s rule committee for consideration for inclusion in the draft rulebook, “The Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 2023”.

When the draft rulebook was tabled in the House on Monday, the members were given two days’ time to move amendments.

A book will be published carrying a detailed explanation of the new rules, the Speaker said.

BJP MLA Shashank Trivedi said the proposed ban on carrying mobile phones in the House should be lifted but agreed that the usage should be restricted.

Another BJP MLA, who requested anonymity, said that in today’s time, one could remain connected to one’s constituency through messages on mobile phone.

“In any case, we keep our phones on silent mode during the Assembly proceedings,” he stated.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Lalji Verma said the members should be given the opportunity to ask more than two supplementary questions and the Rs 5,000 fine proposed under Rule 74 of the draft rulebook should be reduced to Rs 500.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said: “The state Assembly has taken several initiatives for the empowerment of women. The participation of women members in the business of the house should be increased. A standing committee should be constituted to study the bills tabled in the Assembly.”

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Uma Shankar Singh said the duration of question hour should be increased to accommodate maximum questions.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) member Ajay Kumar said the question hour should conclude only after a maximum of 20 questions are taken up for reply by ministers.

The speaker said the ban was proposed so that members do not face inconvenience and the House functions smoothly.

