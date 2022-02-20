UP polls: BJP Govt has changed world's perspective towards India, they look at India as a powerful country, says Rajnath Singh

Mentioning the Bhartiya Janta Party's achievements in India's development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that people across the world have changed their mindset towards India and now they look at India as a powerful country.

Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Patti, Singh said, "Earlier people across the globe used to consider India as a weak country with a large population. This mindset has changed in the last few years. Now, people not only consider India as a powerful country but also look up to us."

The Defence Minister also counted different achievements of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said, "Yogi Adityanath is a more successful minister than me," UP former CM said. He also said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister did everything for the development of the state

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party's "Baba bulldozer" remark on UP CM, Rajnath Singh satirically replied, "I asked yogi if have a fewer bulldozer, if yes then buy few more."

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The first two phases of the elections are complete.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections took place today.Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor