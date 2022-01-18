UP Polls: JD(U) first list of candidates to be out tomorrow, says KC Tyagi

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday said that the party's first list of candidates contesting elections in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be out tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said that the list will be out tomorrow after being presented to the Central officials.

"A list has been prepared in the meeting today, that will be put in front of the central officials tomorrow. The first list of JD(U) will be released tomorrow," he said.

Talking about the governance of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, the JDU leader said that no leader of the backward community is displeased with the government.

"No leader from the backward community has expressed his displeasure with the government in Bihar. Bihar model is the best model," Tyagi said.

In December last year, Janata Dal (United) National President of JD(U) Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said his party was informed that BJP is ready for an alliance with them for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and hoped to win the elections.

"We were informed that BJP is ready for an alliance with us for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. We have given them a list for the same. We hope to win the upcoming elections," Singh had said.

Elections to the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

