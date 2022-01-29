UP Polls: No one could do for welfare of farmers what PM Modi did, says JP Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday hit out at opposition parties and said that no one could do for the welfare of farmers what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did.

Addressing a political programme called 'Prabhavi Matdata Samvad' in Etawah city of Uttar Pradesh today, JP Nadda said, "Many people tried to project themselves as a farmer leader but no one could do for the welfare of farmers what PM Narendra Modi did."

"India's agriculture budget has been increased to Rs 1.23 lakh crore per annum from Rs 22,000 crore per annum (2014)," he said citing an example of the country's agriculture budget.

The BJP National President slammed Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) for working for certain castes during their governance in Uttar Pradesh.

"During the rule of SP and BSP, there used to be the influence of certain castes. But during the last years, the BJP government worked on the principle of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sakba Vishwas'," he added.

In the run-up to the elections, he has been conducting door-to-door campaigns in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh will go for a seven-phase election from February 10 to March 7

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

