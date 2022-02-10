UP polls phase-1: 20.03% voting till 11.00 am

New Delhi, Feb 10 The first phase polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday saw 20.03 per cent voting till 11.00 a.m., according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"Phase I has seen 20.03 per cent polling till 11.00 a.m.," said the ECI statement.

The Commission also put a disclaimer saying these are approximate figures as data from some polling stations takes time to be incorporated.

Agra saw 20.42 per cent, Aligarh 17.91 per cent, Baghpat 22.24 per cent, Bulandshahar 21.63 per cent, Gautam Buddha Nagar 18.43 saw per cent, Ghaziabad 17.26 per cent, Hapur 22.78 per cent, Mathura 20.39 per cent, Meerut 18.92 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 22.56 per cent and Shamli 22.84 saw per cent, the EC statistics showed.

Of the total 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, voting for 58 seats of the phase I of the seven-phase elections is being held on Thursday.

There are a total of 634 candidates in fray, 73 of them women.

As many as 2.28 crore voters (1.04 of them female) will exercise their franchise at 26,027 polling booths across 10,853 polling stations in 11 districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor