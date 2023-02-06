Upendra Kushwaha not the JD-U Parliamentary Board President: Lalan Singh

Patna, Feb 6 After Upendra Kushwaha called for a party meeting, JD-U national President Lalan Singh on Monday said that he is just a MLC and not the Parliamentary Board President.

"During the party election on December 5, 2022, there was only one poll held and that was for party's national President. No other polling took place to elect the President of the JD-U Parliamentary Board. Upendra Kushwaha is only a MLC of the party and not holding any post," he said in a media interaction here.

After becoming the national President of the party, Lalan Singh said that there was no committee formed.

However, Lalan Singh's claim is said to be contradictory as Kushwaha participated in several programmes of the party as Parliamentary Board President.

On December 10 and 11, the party had called the National Executive Council meeting where Kushwaha participated in the capacity. Besides, he participated in a number of meetings headed by Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh.

