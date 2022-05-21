Upholding peace, holistic growth of NE key task for Modi govt: Amit Shah

Itanagar, May 21 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014, was committed to uphold peace and ensure holistic development in the northeastern region.

Addressing the 'Swarn Jayanti Samaroh' (Golden Jubilee celebrations) of Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar (Deomali) in Tirap district, he said that since Modi government came to power, a holistic development agenda was undertaken to develop the northeast region at par with the other states of the country.

"Protection of the traditional culture, customs, languages, dances, songs, food habits is not only the main aim, but also to take them to all corners of India. We have given thrust to provide the youths of the region to provide such a platform to enable them compete with the youths from across the world," he said.

The Home Minister said that the Central government has already resolved many problems of different northeastern states including Assam as the government is keen to make it a peaceful, militancy-free developed region of the country.

"The Modi government has been trying to transform the northeast by making all facilities available. Lots of changes and path-breaking steps have been taken in the region during the last eight years. Unlike other Prime Ministers, Modi has visited the region more than 50 times," he said.

"The rail, road, air, water connectivity of the northeastern region have been developed. Over 9,000 militants of the region, mostly of Assam, laid down their arms and ammunition and joined the mainstream of life. Northeast would be made a conflict-free region."

Claiming that over 60 per cent inter-state boundary disputes between Assam and Meghalaya had been resolved, Shah said that he is hopeful that the decades-old border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would be solved by early next year.

Praising the Ramakrishna Mission for its humanitarian services for the past several decades in Arunachal Pradesh, the Home Minister also released a commemorative souvenir, and a digital document on the Mission.

He virtually laid the foundation stone of a hostel building of the mission and unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the occasion.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and MP Tapir Gao, among others accompanied the Home Minister.

Shah arrived in Itanagar on Saturday on a two-day visit. During his stay in Arunachal Pradesh, he would hold meetings with BJP leaders and functionaries besides attending several other events.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor