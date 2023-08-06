Urgent need to save party from invasion of middlemen, cheaters: Trinamool MLA

Kolkata, Aug 6 Maverick Trinamool Congress legislator, Madan Mitra, who has been described by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a “colourful person”, has become vocal on the issue of invasion and presence of undesirable elements "ruining the image of the party".

He has resorted to a popular social media platform in venting out his anguish over the invasion of “middlemen and cheaters” within the party. At the same time he has hinted towards moving away from active political life in the near future.

“Some middlemen and cheaters, who have invaded the party, are vitiating the ambiance through their vicious deeds. My days seem to be numbered. I do not think that I will be in a position to contest in 2026. Probably, Saugata Roy will contest again in 2024. My only request to the party leadership is to save the party from such undesirable elements. We will survive only if the party survives,” Mitra said.

He also claimed that not the leaders but the grassroots level workers are the true assets of the party.

“In moments of crisis the leaders and ministers climb up the roof. So the question is not whether any leader or MP comes forward. The real assets of the party are its grassroots level workers. I hate those who are ruining the party from inside through a clandestine understanding with the opposition,” the maverick party MLA added.

Mitra's recent comments about the former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee after the latter’s recent hospitalization brought him to the centre of discussion.

“If the honesty and credibility of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is questioned then it is equal to questioning the honesty and credibility of Gautama Buddha,” Mitra observed.

He was also ridiculed subtly by some of his party colleagues who described his comments on this count as a vent of his emotional realizations.

Now, it is to be seen whether the maverick party MLA is censured by the leadership for making such controversial comments.

Recently, Mitra, who is known for making such controversial comments from time to time, said that if he is expelled from the party he will resort to earning through private tuition and concentrate on writing a book. “If I write a book on several controversial things it will really be a best seller internationally,” Mitra claimed then.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor