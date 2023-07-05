Urinating incident sparks political controversy in poll-bound MP

Bhopal, July 5 A political controversy has erupted in in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh after the shocking incident of a local BJP person urinating on a tribal person came to light on Tuesday.

The act of Pravesh Shukla, who is said to be associated with the ruling BJP, has given ample opportunity to the Congress to hit out on saffron party.

As merely five months are left for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, and the main rivals - BJP and Congress are attempting all possible attempts to woo crucial tribal vote, the issue is turning out to be more politically.

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government accusing the latter of atrocities against the tribal.

On Wednesday, MP Congress head Kamal Nath issued a video message stating that the "urinating on tribal" was shocking and disheartening.

Kamal Nath said the incident has humiliated the entire tribal population and has exposed the BJP's thinking about the downtrodden committee. "My heart is deeply saddened by the incidents of humiliation of the tribal brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh. The soul trembles after seeing the video of a BJP leader urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district," Kamal Nath said in a video message.

He further said, "The incident is an attack on tribal identity. This incident is an insult to great men like Tantya Mama and Birsa Munda. This incident is an insult to crores of tribal brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh. I warn the Shivraj government to stop giving government protection to the atrocities on the tribal society. The Congress party stands completely with the tribal society and will continue to provide justice to them."

Notably, the accused Pravesh Shukla was arrested from his home town in Sidhi late on Tuesday and he was being interrogated, according to the police. Shukla has been booked under the provision of the National Security Act (NSA), as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police have also booked him under Section 294 (obscene act) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC. "Accused Pravesh Shukla has been arrested and NSA has been invoked against him. Further, investigations including circulation of video of the incident are underway," Ravindra Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidhi district, told IANS over phone on Wednesday.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the Sidhi district administration has been directed to take action on illegal properties of Shukla. "The act was inhumane and condemnable and the accused would face stringent action. Bulldozer drive would be initiated against illegal encroachment," Mishra added

