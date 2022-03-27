US Congressman Jeff Fortenberry to resign after conviction

Washington, March 27 US Congressman Jeff Fortenberry announced that he will resign from office, two days after being convicted of three felonies.

Fortenberry, a Nebraska Republican who has served in Congress since 2005, said that his last day as a federal legislator will be March 31, Xinhua news agency quoted a letter he sent to his House colleagues on Saturday as saying.

"Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer effectively serve," he wrote.

Fortenberry, 61, was found guilty on March 24 of one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

The conviction arose from a federal investigation into "illegal contributions made by a foreign national" to Fortenberry's 2016 re-election campaign.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 28.

Each of the three felony charges carries a statutory maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

A special election will be held no later than 90 days after Fortenberry's seat becomes vacant, according to rules.

The US federal law prohibits contributions made directly or indirectly by or from foreign nationals in connection with any federal, state, or local election.

