US Fed delivers another big interest rate hike

Washington, Sep 22 The US Federal Reserve announced another interest rate hike to fight inflation amidst growing concerns that the central bank could end up slowing down the economy.

The 0.75 hike was the fourth in 2022.

"We have got to get inflation behind us. I wish there were a painless way to do that," Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said. "There isn't".

He added: "We want to act aggressively now, and get this job done, and keep at it until its done."

A further increases are expected later in the year, of three-fourth, which would take the benchmark rate to 4.4 per cent, including a three-fourth hike in November and by a half point in December.

More rate hikes will follow next year.

