US mounts pressure on Israel to protect civilians as IDF bombards Gaza

Washington, Dec 4 The US has mounted pressure on Israel to protect civilians as Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed the war after a weeklong ceasefire with ferocious intensity, bombarding south Gaza and asking citizens there to flee.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however said on Sunday the war isn't over until the Hamas is crushed. He vowed to continue the war "until we achieve all its goals".

Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip withdrawing its key negotiators from Qatar since the truce extension talks collapsed with an alleged breach of truce by Hamas which was supported by US intelligence claims.

A senior Hamas official said no more hostages would be freed in a prisoner swap until there is a cease-fire, as they fired rockets into Israel's south.

While nations across the globe raised concerns over the Israeli bombardment of southern Gaza, Israel claims that Hamas are hiding alongside the masses it urged to flee south during weeks of aerial bombardment and ground battles in the north. Israel has warned civilians to evacuate specific neighbourhoods, but those in Gaza say there is no guaranteed safe place to go, NBC news reported.

The IDF claimed there were 500 tunnels where Hamas was holed in with innocent civilians.

