US Transportation Secretary tests Covid positive

Washington, June 7 US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, he said: "I have tested positive for Covid-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road."

Buttigieg is the latest in President Joe Biden's administration to test positive for Covid-19 in recent months.

On June 1, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced that she was also infected, while CIA chief William Burns, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre contracted the virus earlier this year.

Covid-19 cases are again increasing across the US, according to the CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the country's Covid caseload and death toll stood at 86,637,487 and 1,033,830, respectively.

The two tallies are the highest in the world, making the US the worst-hit country by the pandemic.

