Use bulldozer to demolish house of rape accused, MP CM instructs Rewa SP

Bhopal, March 30 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday asked the Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rewa district "when these bulldozers be used" while referring to a rape case that occurred in Raj Niwas, a government-run guesthouse in the district, in which spiritual leader Vedanti Maharaj's grandson-cum-disciple Mahant Sitaram Das is one of the accused.

The Chief Minister was in Rewa on Wednesday to attend a 'Rojgar Divas' programme organised by the district administration, and to inaugurate a Vaatsalya Hospital in the district.

While addressing the gathering, Chouhan said, "I have read about the rape incident in Raj Niwas. The District Collector and SP, I am telling you to take strict action against those involved in the matter. When these bulldozers be used?"

The Chief Minister said his government will not spare those involved in rape and atrocities against the poor, no matter who is he.

"Use bulldozers to demolish the house of those involved in the rape case. I am giving you the instruction," Chouhan said.

Since the rape incident at Raj Niwas came to light, local Congress workers and social activists have been protesting at different places of the district, including outside the Raj Niwas and the district police headquarters.

A group of Congress workers, who were heading to Raj Niwas to protest, were detained by the police before the Chief Minister's helicopter landed in Rewa on Wednesday.

Mahant Sitaram Das has been in Rewa for the last couple of weeks to oversee the preparation of a week-long 'Hanuman Katha' which was scheduled to start from April 1 but has been cancelled after the incident.

Few days back, Mahant Sitaram Das aka Samarth Tripathi, who has strong connections with several local politic, was seen greeting Rewa district SP Navneet Bhaseen on the occasion of Holi.

Rewa is the birthplace of Mahant Sitaram's grandfather Ram Vilas Vedanti, who is now popularly known as Vedanti Maharaj.

A 17-year-old girl was raped at the Raj Niwas on March 28. So far, one person has been arrested in connection with the case Vinod Pandey, a history-sheeter who has more than 30 cases against him. Pandey also has strong connections with local politic.

