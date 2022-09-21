Use photos of Kabir, Ravidas to connect with EBCs, poor, Tejashwi tells RJD workers

Patna, Sep 21 In a bid to reach out to gain support of the poor, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asked his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers and leaders to use the photographs of Kabir Das and Sant Ravidas in every party event.

Addressing the party's workers during the Rajya Parishad meeting here, he asked the workers to respect poor and Extremely Backward Caste (EBC) people of the state.

"EBC and poor people of the state will join us only when our approach towards them would be in the right manner to respect them. When we offer our chair to them, then our party will get strong. I appeal to every worker to not involve in any kind of hooliganism and not show a Dabang attitude," he said.

"I propose every worker and the leaders of our party use the photographs of Sant Kabir Das and Sant Ravidas in every poster and banners during party events. It gives a good message towards EBC and poor people of the state," Tejashwi Yadav added.

Claiming that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has tried every possible way to make them scared, he said: "There were big hurdles before us, still we were not afraid of the BJP and formed the government in Bihar. I thank CM Nitish Kumar Ji, Sharad Yadav Ji, Lalu Prasad Ji and other senior leaders who stand firm against BJP. CM Nitish Kumar took the decision at the right time and threw the BJP out of power in Bihar. Following that central government conducted raids by the ED, CBI and Income Tax."

"I want to say that 'Jo Darega Wo Marega and Jo Ladega Wo Jeetega'. Lalu Prasad Ji was never scared of the BJP and the RSS and he won against them. We have to do the same to win the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the same way. I have called for the meeting of our ministers under the RJD quota to review their work after the completion of one month. I asked them to focus on the work and not do 'Ganesh Parikrama' around top leaders. In every event in the district, the district President will be the head of the management and MLAs, MPs and ministers have to follow them. Empowering district Presidents of the party is key to straightening the party. We have to respect every party worker at the ground level," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor