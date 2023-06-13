"Useless people don't know difference between socks, sandals": Bandi Sanjay on controversy over Prakash Javdekar's temple visit

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], June 13 : Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay on Monday slammed those creating controversy regarding MP Prakash Javdekar's visit to Vemulawada temple and said that "useless people" don't know the difference socks and sandals.

The matter pertains to Prakash Javdekar's visit to the famous Vemulawada temple on Sunday. He allegedly didn't remove his footwear inside the temple, which lead to a backlash from the Opposition parties.

Reacting over the controversy, Bandi Sanjay told reporters, "They are useless people who don't know the difference between socks and sandals. They should be ashamed. We cannot reply to useless people. He (Prakash Javadekar) is 73 years old and a devotee. He is not a fool to wear sandals to the temple. The facts will be known if you ask the priest of Vemulawada temple. First, let them (BRS) give the promised Rs100 crores to Vemulawada temple."

The Telangana BJP president said that the party is moving forward showing all the development programmes carried out by the central government.

"Many Union Ministers and national leaders are coming to the state. Leaders from our state are visiting other states too. As part of this, we have visited the Karimnagar smart city today. The central government has given funds for the smart city. BJP works with the idea that the country will develop only when all states develop. So, without discriminating between a BJP or a non-BJP ruled state, the Centre is giving funds to all," he said.

Bandi Sanjay added, "We are working with the aim to make India a 'Vishwaguru' and also that India develops in all sectors by 2047. The centre selflessly without looking at any political party is doing development works in all regions. All political parties should be seen equally and work together for the development of the state and the country."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor