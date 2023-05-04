Uttar Pradesh Municipal polls: Mayawati hopes for "good response" for BSP party

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday cast her vote in Lucknow during the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation elections and expressed hope of receiving a "good response" for the party.

"Our party is fighting this election alone without the support of any other party. We are hopeful that our party will receive a good response and we will get positive results," the BSP supremo told reporters here.

Mayawati further urged people to cast their votes in the urban pols that are being held in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations.

In 10 municipal corporations, voting will be held in 830 wards, 9,699 polling places and 2,658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations.

The first phase of Municipal Corporation elections began at 7 am on today amid tight security arrangements.

According to official figures, two crores forty lakh voters will use their right to vote to choose/elect 10 mayors, 820 councillors, 103 municipal council presidents, 2740 member municipal councils, 275 presidents including 3645 municipal council members in the 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The first phase of voting is being held in 37 districts Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli and Jaunpur of 9 divisions of Uttar Pradesh i.e. Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

There are 6303542 male and 5362151 female voters in Municipal Corporation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also cast his vote in Gorakhpur while Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak cast his vote at Mahanagar Boys' Monfront Inter College in Lucknow.

The polling for the second phase will take place on May 11 to elect representatives for the posts across 760 local bodies in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

