Uttar Pradesh polls Phase 5: 21.39 pc voter turnout recorded till 11 am

A voter turnout of 21.39 per cent was recorded till 11 am during the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, informed the State Election Commission on Sunday.

Chitrakoot recorded the highest polling percentage with 25.59 per cent, followed by Kaushambi with 25.03 per cent and Ayodhya with 24.61 per cent.

Barabanki and Prayagraj were among the districts reporting the lowest voting percentage, with 18.67 per cent and 18.78 per cent respectively.

Shrawasti district reported a polling percentage of 23.18 per cent. Baharaich reported a polling percentage of 22.82 per cent.

Sultanpur and Gonda districts reported polling percentages of 22.44 per cent and 22.29 per cent respectively. Pratapgarh reported a polling percentage of 20.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, Amethi and Raebareilly reported polling percentages of 21.55 per cent and 20.11 per cent respectively.

Polling is underway in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase whose electoral fate will be decided by about 2.24 crore electorates. The polling will conclude at 6 pm today.

Polling for four phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already been concluded and the fifth phase is underway today.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor