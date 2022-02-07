Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal releases a 10-point agenda ahead of Uttarakhand polls

While addressing a press conference in Uttarakhand, Arvind Kejriwal with AAP CM candidate Ajay Kothiyal released a 10-point agenda for the Uttarakhand polls, according to Republic Tv which states,

Will eliminate corruption

1) Free electricity up to 300 units.

2) Employment to every household.

3) Rs.1000 for every adult woman.

4) Government schools will be made fabulous.

5) Good facilities in every village and formation of Mohalla clinics.

6) Roads will be constructed till every village.

7) Free pilgrimage for old people & Uttarakhand will be made the spiritual capital of Hindus.

8) Retired Army personnel will get jobs.

9) The kin of martyred Army personnel will get Rs.1 crore.

10) Will eliminate corruption.

Earlier today, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, after arriving in Dehradun to campaign for his party ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections, said “People are fed up with BJP and Congress. Both parties have run corrupt governments in the last 20 years in Uttarakhand. The state is ready to give an opportunity to the AAP this time.”

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.