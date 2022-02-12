Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights: Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ahead of state assembly elections said, “The announcement I’m going to make is a resolution of my party & will be fulfilled as soon as the new BJP govt is formed. To keep the culture and heritage of ‘Devbhoomi’ intact is our prime duty, we are committed to this. Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in the state. It will enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment & help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity & environment of the state.”

Yesterday, the leader conducted a poll campaign in Bazpur, Udhampur Singh Nagar ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections, during the campaign he said "Double engine govt provided free ration, vaccines to people. Our govt launched several other schemes for people of different sectors and gave direct benefits to people."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.