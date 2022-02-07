Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi are roaming around in Uttarakhand like 'Rahu and Ketu' : BJP leader

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj S Chouhan on Monday targeted opposition and said "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are roaming around in Uttarakhand like 'Rahu and Ketu' (in astrology are generally considered as malefic planetary objects). They will put Grahan on Uttarakhand's development."

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal visited Uttarakhand ahead of assembly polls during his campaign in Haridwar he said "This is a historic election wherein a major change is possible. For the first time, an honest govt can be formed in Uttarakhand. Corruption can be ended."

Before that, in Dehradun, he said said “People are fed up with BJP and Congress. Both parties have run corrupt governments in the last 20 years in Uttarakhand. The state is ready to give an opportunity to the AAP this time.”

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.