Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Late CDS general Bipin Rawat's younger brother to join BJP

The younger brother of late CDS General Bipin Rawat, Col Vijay Rawat, will join BJP in Uttarakhand. "I met Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami in Delhi. I shall officially join BJP in Dehradun in a few days," he said

In his earlier interview, he said, "I want to work for the BJP. The ideology of our family is similar to that of the BJP. If BJP says so, I will contest elections also."

Earlier, Sarita Arya also joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday. These changes came after Sarita Arya was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years. During her media interaction, she said, that she was 'insulted' by the Congress party.

"I was feeling insulted being in Congress. I could not manage to provide tickets to women. A party's work is to respect its members. I have come here without any conditions, if I get a ticket, I will fight. BJP listened to my condition and assured me respect," Sarita Arya said.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.