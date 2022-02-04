Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Modi's rally in Uttarakhand cancel due to bad weather

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Uttarakhand which was planned to take place on Friday, is now been canceled due to bad weather, the party official said on Thursday. The term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

Earlier, ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in Uttar Pradesh. During his speech he said that the Yogi government has brought UP in the stable condition "Five years ago, there were news of the migration of people every other day. Abduction & demand for ransom had ruined the lives of the middle-class and traders. The Yogi Govt has brought the state out of these situations in the last 5 years" Modi said while addressing the virtual rally.



He also stated that the BJP is working hard to bring change in UP "We are working hard to bring about a change in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, they are looking for an opportunity to seek revenge from you (public). Seeking revenge is their ideology" Modi said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.