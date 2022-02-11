Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges groom to cast vote for BJP

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan met a groom during a door-to-door campaign and even urged him to cast his vote in favor of BJP. The party is doing their best to win the elections, Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh is going to address the election meetings in Ghansali, Karnaprayag, and Narendranagar Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand on Friday. Not only this Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be going to hold a physical rally in Uttarakhand for state polls.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.