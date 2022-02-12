Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi in Uttarakhand launches fresh attack on BJP

Slamming PM Modi over his comment that Congress spread COVID-19 last year by encouraging migrants to return to their home states, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said "They were walking on roads, no facilities for them. Would we've left them just like that?...Were we doing politics? We were doing our duty..."

Addressing the rally in Uttarakhand ahead of assembly elections the leader hit out on BJP and said, "Your state has everything - the Himalayas, nature, tourism opportunities - but no employment. People migrating out of here for jobs. Why are jobs not being generated in the state?"

"Policies of entire country are going on just for 2 industrialists who are friends of the PM. When the Budget comes, it offers nothing for the poor, farmers, middle class, small & medium businessmen" she added.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.