Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: "The Indian National Congress is not a national political party anymore" : JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda in Bageshwar, Uttarakhand on Monday targeting the Congress he said, "The Indian National Congress is not a national political party anymore, but belongs to a brother-sister. For them, the family is the party."

He further said "PM Modi fulfilled the commitment of 'one rank one pension' (OROP) scheme. This has benefitted over one lakh OROP pensioners in Uttarakhand." Also, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

JP Nadda is the main leader of the BJP, the party has also been given the responsibility to decide on the names of candidates for the remaining seats in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.