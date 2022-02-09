Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: "We will provide 50,000 govt jobs to the youth" Dhami in Uttarakhand manifesto

BJP released its manifesto for Uttarakhand polls. After launching the manifesto Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We will amend the law of 'Love Jihad' to make it stricter including a provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. We will provide 50,000 govt jobs to the youth... This 'Drishiti Patra' is a vision to make the state self-reliant & developed."

Today we've launched our manifesto (Drishti Patra) for state polls. We'll provide 3 free LPG cylinders to the poor in a year. Pregnant women living in hilly areas will be given Rs 40,000. Senior citizens' pensions will be increased to Rs 3600, Dhami added.

BJP leader Nitin Gadkari launched BJP's Uttarakhand poll manifesto in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.