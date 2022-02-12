Uttarakhand polls: Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in CM Dhami's constituency Khatima, exudes confidence of Cong's win

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that Congress will definitely come to power in Uttarakhand because the people are tired of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.

"Congress will definitely come to power in Uttarakhand because the people are tired of BJP government. Chief Minister should tell the people what he is going to do to check inflation and boost employment. What is he going to do for women empowerment?," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters in Khatima, where the BJP has fielded Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Congress leader mentioned that every section of society is suffering, but the Prime Minister is not ready to listen to their 'Mann Ki Baat'.

She said, "Why are people forced to migrate out of Uttarakhand for jobs? Because there is no employment generation here. Every section of society is suffering, but the Prime Minister is not ready to listen to their 'Mann Ki Baat'."

The stage is set for Assembly elections in Uttarakhand as campaigning in the state came to an end on Saturday. The states will go to Assembly polls in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor