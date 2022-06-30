Uzbek court sentences 14 supporters of militant groups to jail terms

Tashkent, June 30 A court in Uzbekistan's southern Surkhandarya region has sentenced 14 supporters of religious militant groups to up to 10 years in jail, the state news agency UzA said.

The defendants were found guilty of supporting militant groups in the Middle East "by disseminating materials that contain ideas of religious extremism, separatism and fanaticism in the social networks," the report said on Wednesday.

They also used the social media to call for regime change, and to raise money to free jailed leaders of banned militant organisations, the report added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The defendants, including a woman, were given jail terms from four to ten years, according to the report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor