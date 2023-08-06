Uzbek woman arrested at IGI Airport for attempting to smuggle medicines

New Delhi, Aug 6 An Uzbekistan woman was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for attempting to smuggle medicines by CISF officials.

The accused has been handed her over to the customs department.

A senior CISF official said that on August 4 they observed suspicious behavior from a foreign passenger, identified as Ekhtivor Abdhullaeva, a Uzbekistan national.

She was scheduled to travel to Almaty via an Air Astana flight.

Her luggage were subjected to random XBIS checking and during the inspection, images of a significant quantity of medicines inside three cartons were discovered.

She was then allowed to undergo immigration checks, placed under physical and electronic surveillance.

Subsequently, it was noted that she altered her travel plans due to the detection of the medicines. She was intercepted, leading to a joint interrogation by customs and CISF officials.

The officials said that tollowing a thorough physical inspection of her belongings, a substantial quantity of medicines worth Rs 75 Lakhs was seized. She was unable to provide any supporting documents for carrying the medicines.

Later, she, along with the seized medicines and all her belongings, was handed over to customs for further action.

