V-P Jagdeep Dhankar arrives in Kerala for two-day visit

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived in Kerala on a two-day visit. He along with his wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankar will be having a darshan at Sree Padmabha Swamy temple.

He will be staying at the Raj Bhavan.

On Sunday night, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is serving a dinner in honour of the Vice-President at the Raj Bhavan. Several VIPs are on the guest list for the dinner.

The Vice-President will have a breakfast meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday morning at CM's official residence 'Cliff House'. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will also be present.

The Vice-President will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Kerala Legislative assembly building at Thiruvananthapuram. He will release a souvenir of Kerala Legislative International Book Festival- 2023.

It may be noted that the new Kerala Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on May 22, 1998, by the then President K.R. Narayanan.

Dhankar will leave for Ezhimala Naval Academy in Kannur where he will interact with the cadets. This is the first visit of any Vice-President to the Ezhimala Naval Academy.

He will visit his teacher Rathna Nair at her residence in Champad, Panoor near Thalassery in Kannur district. The retired teacher had taught the Vice-President at Sainik School, Chittorgarh.

He will return to New Delhi in the evening from Kannur airport.



