Vaghela meets KCR, discuss national politics

Hyderabad, Sep 16 Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela on Friday met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao here.

Vaghela, also a former Union Minister called on KCR, as Rao is popularly known, at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Both the leaders discussed the country's politics and national issues.

Vaghela recently announced a new political party Praja Shakti Democratic Party ahead of Assembly elections in Gujarat.

The meeting comes amid renewed attempts by KCR to bring together all like-minded parties across the country to forge a front against the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader also plans to float a national political party.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had met KCR on September 11 in Hyderabad.

The Janata Dal-Secular leader and KCR discussed the agenda the national party proposed to be launched by the former.

KCR had told Kumaraswamy that the formation of the national party and formulation of policies will soon take place after continuing discussions with intellectuals, economists, and experts from various fields and reaching a consensus on an alternative national agenda.

