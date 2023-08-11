Venugopal asks Rajasthan leaders to fight assembly election unitedly

Jaipur, Aug 11 Congress General Secretary K.C Venugopal and senior observer Madhusudan Mistry on Friday held meeting with Rajasthan state leaders to discuss the upcoming state assembly election.

Sources said that the senior Congress leaders have instructed the state leaders, during, Political Affairs Committee meeting, to contest the elections unitedly and stay active on ground.

The senior leaders had their first meeting with the election observers committee and discussed arrangements and preparations of assembly polls.

Sources said that the decisions will be taken after thorough discussions in committee which comprises of around 35 leaders.

The meeting was chaired by state-in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the committee has also Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC Chief Govind Singh Randhawa, national general secretary Hitemdra Singh, former PCC chief Sachin Pilot are also part of the committee.

