Veteran Bengal MP says bank account opened in his name sans his knowledge

Kolkata, Feb 18 Veteran Bengal politician and three-time Lok Sabha MP Sisir Kumar Adhikari on Saturday complained to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about a fictitious bank account opened in his name without his knowledge.

Sisir Kumar Adhikari is the father of leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP. Although officially he continues to be a Trinamool Congress MP from Kanthi in East Midnapore district, his connection with his party has snapped since his son joined the BJP from Trinamool before the 2021 Assembly polls.

Senior Adhikari reportedly received a letter from the Machna branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Mecheda in East Midnapore district on Saturday through which he came to know of this fictitious account opened in his name without his knowledge.

He contacted his legal advisors and following their suggestions, he reported the matter to Sitharaman.

In his communication to the Finance Minister, Adhikari claimed that he does not know how the account was opened in his name since he had never submitted the necessary KYC documents needed to open a bank account to the concerned branch.

Claiming that this is a conspiracy hatched to defame him, Adhikari also requested the Sitharaman to order a probe into the matter and track the masterminds behind this development.

His other son, Dibyendu Adhikari, who like is father officially continues to be Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Tamluk in East Midnapore district, told mediapersons that he has already informed his elder brother Suvendu Adhikari about the matter.

"My father is ill and can't even attend the Parliament session. So, I am doing all the communication work on his behalf," he said.

