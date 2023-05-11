"Victory of people of Delhi," AAP leader on SC verdict

New Delhi [India], May 11 : Aam Admi Party leader Gopal Rai on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court verdict ruling in favour of the Delhi government over control of services in the national capital while terming the order a "slap on the concerted campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party" to topple democratically elected governments" around the country.

"Today the Supreme Court of India gave the people of Delhi a big gift. It is besides being the victory of the people, a slap on the campaign launched by the BJP-led Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to topple democratically elected governments in the country," Rai said in a joint press conference with Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Aatishi.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favour of the Delhi government over control of services in the national capital and held it must have control over bureaucrats.

However, the court said the legislative power over services excludes public order, police and land.

He said that the Supreme Court verdict worked like a light in the darkness at a time when the saffron party was eyeing to trample over the Constitution using muscle power.

"There could be a delay for the truth to prevail but it will prevail at last," Rai said.

The verdict is being seen as a victory for Aam Aadmi Party led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Supreme Court gave its verdict in the case related to the administrative control over transfers and postings of civil servants in Delhi.

The court said that control over services shall not extend to entries related to public order, police and land. Delhi government similar to other States represents the representative form of government and any further expansion of the Union's power will be contrary to the Constitutional scheme, the court said.

Supreme Court held that if administrative services are excluded from the legislative and executive domains, the ministers would be excluded from controlling the civil servants who are to implement the executive decisions.

It said that states too have the power but the executive power of the State will be subject to the law existing of the Union. It has to be ensured that the governance of States is not taken over by the Union.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor