VIDEO of heated exchange between former BJP MLA and Ujjain SDM Nidhi Singh goes viral on social media

Currently, a video is going viral on social media. In this, a heated exchange between former BJP MLA Shantilal Dhabai and Ujjain SDM Nidhi Singh over draining of rainwater in Bangred village of Badnagar, has gone viral on social media.

According to the information received, the work of the administration regarding the drainage of rain water is starting in Badnagar in Madhya Pradesh. After the locals complained that water was entering their houses, a team led by SDM Nidhi Singh arrived to make plans to improve the construction of the road to prevent water from accumulating. While the work was being prepared, former BJP MLA Shantilal Dhabai started arguing along with Nidhi Singh who was present at the place. Shantilal was against this work. He tried to threaten Nidhi. At this time, Nidhi advised the former MLA to discuss with the District Collector. Shantilal did not calm down even after that. Shantilal, who reached the place with his supporters, threatened to remove Nidhi from her job.