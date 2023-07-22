Vietnam, Malaysia to lower trade barriers

Hanoi, July 22 Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have agreed to enhance bilateral trade and lower trade barriers between the two countries, media reported.

The two leaders on Friday expressed their delight in the development of the relationship between the two sides, especially after it was upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2015, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two Prime Ministers affirmed that the two sides would enhance delegation exchanges and high-level contacts through party, state, government and National Assembly channels.

The two leaders also agreed that Vietnam and Malaysia would consider establishing a mechanism for the two Prime Ministers to have regular or periodic meetings and exchanges in flexible formats at multilateral forums.

Malaysia is Vietnam's second largest trading partner in ASEAN and ninth in the world. It is also in the group of 10 countries with the largest investment in Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Anwar made a two-day visit to Vietnam on Thursday, marking his first visit to the Southeast Asian country since he assumed office in 2022.

--IANS

