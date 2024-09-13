Vijai Sardesai Alleges Bribery in South Goa Collectorate Hiring Process

In a growing controversy, Goa Forward Party (GFP) President and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai has accused the BJP-led government of running a "Cash for Jobs" scheme in the recruitment of Lower Division Clerks (LDC) at the South Goa Collectorate. Sardesai claims that during the recruitment process, which began in October 2023, candidates were asked for bribes in exchange for securing jobs. He alleged that positions meant for qualified individuals were instead "sold off by the BJP government."

According to Sardesai, the recruitment process involved an exam held in October 2023, followed by a skill test in February 2024. Despite this, the results were delayed by seven months, raising concerns. He cited complaints from candidates who claimed they were approached by a woman demanding money for jobs, with those refusing to pay being failed. Sardesai questioned the delay, suggesting it was a cover for corrupt practices and called for an investigation to ensure transparency.

Sardesai also pointed to Revenue Minister Babush Monserrate, recalling past accusations Monserrate himself had made against the Public Works Department (PWD) over similar allegations. Now, Monserrate faces similar claims.

The issue escalated further when Utpal Parrikar, son of the late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, publicly called for Monserrate's removal from the cabinet. Parrikar criticized the party, stating, "The BJP has been tainted because of individuals like Babush." He urged the Chief Minister to investigate the allegations, confident that people would support strong action if taken.

These accusations follow closely after South Goa Congress MP Capt. Viriato Fernandes also alleged that bribes for job placements were being taken by a woman in CM Pramod Sawant's constituency. With growing attention from both opposition leaders and figures within the BJP, pressure is mounting for accountability and a thorough investigation.