Viveka murder case fallout: Andhra CM holds meeting with YSRCP leaders

Amaravati, April 17 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held an emergency meeting with some key leaders of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to discuss the situation arising out of developments in his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy's murder case.

With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arresting Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy in the four-year-old murder case and summoning his son and Kadapa MP, Y.S. Avinash Reddy, for questioning on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy called a meeting to discuss the situation and its likely fallout on the family and the party.

Jagan's maternal uncle and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy, YSRCP general secretary and government advisor on political affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and others attended the meeting held at Jagan's official residence.

The chief minister on Monday cancelled his visit to Anantapur district in view of Sunday's developments in the murder case.

MLA Bhaskar Reddy, who was with Avinash Reddy when the latter left for Hyderabad from Pulivendula for appearing before CBI, is believed to have briefed Jagan on the talks he had with the Kadapa MP.

Avinash Reddy anticipates arrest in the case and he has approached Telangana High Court for the anticipatory bail.

The MP, who is a cousin of Jagan Mohan Reddy, had on Sunday found fault with the way the CBI was investigating the case. He alleged that the central agency was ignoring key facts in the case and treating them as accused.

Vivekananda Reddy, paternal uncle of Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on March 15, 2019, a few days before Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The former minister and MP was the younger brother of former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, father of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The CBI has alleged that Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy and his son Avinash Reddy had hatched a conspiracy to kill Vivekananda Reddy as the latter was not in favour of YSRCP fielding Avinash Reddy as the party candidate for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.

Bhaskar Reddy is a cousin of Vivekananda Reddy. He is also the maternal uncle of Y.S. Bharati, wife of Jagan Mohan Reddy.



