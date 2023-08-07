Voice of real issues to echo in Parliament again: Priyanka on Rahul's LS membership

New Delhi, Aug 7 Hours after the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday restored the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked the people of the country in her brother’s fight for justice and truth, and said that now the voice of real issues will echo in Parliament.

"The voice of the real issues of the people of the country will echo once again in the Parliament,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet attaching a video of her brother arriving in Parliament amid sloganeering by the party MPs and also by the INDIA bloc leaders.

“Heartfelt thanks to lakhs of Congress workers who fought shoulder to shoulder with Rahul Gandhi ji and crores of countrymen who supported the fight for justice and truth,” she said.

Her remarks came after Rahul Gandhi's membership as a Lok Sabha MP was restored by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, three days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in 'Modi surname' remarks defamation case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor