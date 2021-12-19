Voting begins in 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation

Voting is underway in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Sunday amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols.

The polling is underway at 1,776 polling stations across the city.

The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

The KIMC elections were due for 2020 but were postponed because of the COVID pandemic. There are a total of 144 wards in KMC that are going for polls today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor