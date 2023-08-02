War of words in Bengal Assembly over alleged misuse of Central funds

Kolkata, Aug 2 The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a war of words between the state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and the leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari over alleged misuse of Central funds allocated for the purpose of rural development in the state.

While participating in a debate during the on-going monsoon session of the assembly, the leader of the opposition quoted a letter from the Union minister for rural development and Panchyati Raj Giriraj Singh claiming that there had been major misuse of funds allocated under this head in the state.

"I forwarded a total of 17 cases of department-wise irregularities to the Union ministry concerned. I have got a reply that barring two instances, the other charges raised by me were authentic," the leader of the opposition said.

In her reply, Bhattacharya said the Union rural development minister did not meet the delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs who went to his office to discuss the non-payment of central funds.

"The intention of the Union government to deprive West Bengal is clear," the state finance minister said.

On Tuesday, BJP's legislative team also alleged that norms are being followed in discussions on different issues on the floor of the house.

They alleged that the discussions are being done as per the whims of the state's ruling party.

Thereafter, the BJP legislators started protesting, raising slogans and finally staged a walkout.

The deputy chief whip of Trinamool Congress, Tapas Roy alleged that the leader of the opposition displayed objectionable body language while staging the walkout.

Condemning the action of Adhikari, the speaker of the house Biman Banerjee said that such behaviour within the house was not acceptable.

