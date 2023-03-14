Was suspended BJP member a technician? Tejashwi's jibe at Leader of Opposition

Patna, March 14 In wake of BJP MLA Lakhindra Paswan being suspended from the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday for two days from allegedly "breaking" a microphone, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav made a jibe at the Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha over his defence.

BJP member Paswan allegedly broke the microphone during the third supplementary question on scholarship for SC/ST students and a respectable salary for the Sevika and Sahayika workers.

The ruling party leaders objected and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary held that the act of BJP MLA was unacceptable and proposed his suspension. Accordingly, Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary suspended him for two days.

At this, Leader of Opposition Sinha sought to demonstrate that Paswan had not broken the microphone and its head came off due to loose screws.

He also said that the microphone of Paswan was not working. It was deliberately muted by someone. When Paswan held the head of the microphone, it came out by itself, he added.

Following the explanation, Tejashwi Yadav stood up at his seat and asked Sinha if Paswan was a technician? "What was he doing with the microphone? The entire country has watched how he hit the microphone and then snatched it. What were you (Vijay Sinha) doing at that time?" he asked.

"Instead of apologising for his act, he was complaining about the ruling party and the Speaker. I have no expectation from you that you people would apologise for it," Tejashwi Yadav added.

