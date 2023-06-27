WB Panchayat polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises to provide corruption-free village councils

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 27 : West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming panchayat polls that are scheduled to be held on July 8, promising corruption-free village councils and a focus on rural infrastructure development.

Highlighting the BJP's vision to eliminate the need for bribes in accessing welfare schemes and obtaining services from local panchayats, Sukanta Majumdar stated that "every farmer will benefit from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and the BJP would ensure high-quality crops under the Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Program in the state."

He emphasized the party's commitment to establishing corruption-free panchayats throughout the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh were also present.

"Every household in rural West Bengal gets tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission by 2026 without "cut-money" or nepotism, upliftment of conditions in the Primary Health Sector and to open Pradhan Mantri Jan Ausadhi Kendra in every block," he added.

Listing out the schemes for women, he said, "BJP promises to take steps to eliminate Anemia among women by working in coordination with the central government. It also promised free sanitary pads for women under the Stree Swabhiman Yojana."

The manifesto also includes establishing Barnaparichay Book Centre for students and also setting up of vigilance committee to ensure food safety and quality in mid-day meals.

The BJP claimed to build permanent dams and bridges, provide arsenic-free water, a permanent relief centre to combat calamities and cent per cent electricity coverage to all villages by 2025.

The party promised to set up a Vivekananda Help Centre for online awareness regarding banking and Central schemes. It would also set up a Help Desk and Special Women Task Force to deal with crimes in every Zila Parishad, it said in its manifesto.

