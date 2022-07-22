WBSSC scam: Fresh charges filed against former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

Kolkata, July 22 The crisis is deepening for former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam.

On Friday, while a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted a marathon raid at his residence, fresh charges were moved before at the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay alleging that Chatterjee, currently the state Commerce and Industries minister, influenced the teachers' recruitment process as then state Education Minister by unethically arranging jobs for ten family members of one of the police officials engaged in his security.

The petitioner has also submitted the names of the 10 family members of the security official who were unethically offered teaching jobs flouting all norms. The petitioners have also submitted the details of their recruitment to the single-judge bench.

Justice Gangopadhyay has admitted the charges and said that the matter will be heard in detail on Monday. He also directed those copies of the documents submitted in the court be sent to all parties concerned.

On Friday, the petitioner also filed a complaint with the bench against former Trinamool legislator from Palashipara Assembly constituency in Nadia district, Tapas Kumar Saha. The charges against Saha are that he collected cash from at least 25 individuals promising them teaching jobs.

The petitioner submitted a list of the names from whom cash has been accepted along with contact numbers as well as the details of the payments made by them. The petitioner also submitted a copy of a letter to the national leader of Trinamool complaining against Saha on this count. In the latter it was complained that despite receiving cash, Saha did not arrange for jobs for anyone who made payments.

