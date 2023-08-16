Criticizing the BJP government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while hoisting the flag at Bengaluru's Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground and delivering his first Independence Day speech, he said that the people of Karnataka have proved that the game of evil does not last long because our people understand that development can only be achieved if there is a peaceful society. While delivering the speech Siddaramaiah said that the gap between the rich and the poor started to widen all over the world. 10% of people own more than 78% of the wealth. Britishers carried the wealth of our country in British India, but today we have very few big capitalists, he added. He further said, “We are working on Gandhiji's thoughts, and thinking ahead is the essence of our administration. We are committed to forming a society, which was a dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. We have adopted the development model based on humanity advocated by great humanists like Buddha Gandhiji Basavanna, Ambedkar Kuvempu, etc. It is known as the Karnataka model development. ”

The CM further said that the whole country will make the 'Karnataka model'. However, Karnataka has paid Rs 4 lakh crore to the Centre as we pay taxes, but we are given only Rs 50,000 crores. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that due to this discrimination, the development of the state is being set back. Siddaramaiah highlighted the welfare schemes and said that according to Amartya Sen, an economist, we believe that development is freedom and we are implementing projects like Shakti, Griha Jyoti, Annabhagya, and Gruha Lakshmi schemes. He stated, "Direct cash assistance programs can offer an effective solution for poverty alleviation. In this vein. The Karnataka government is executing the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme. These schemes will bring substantial positive changes to the lives of both needy and middle-class families. He said that due to the rise in prices, unemployment, discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, corruption, etc., the people of the country were in a state of extreme distress.

The per capita income of the people of many districts of the state has come to our attention compared to the period of our previous government, which was ruling in the past. In the later period, we have noticed that poverty is increasing. We are concerned about the welfare of the underprivileged communities and their prosperity. Considering this, our government followed the Universal Basic Income policy and introduced the five guarantee schemes to boost the economic and social energy of the people.He said, "The government has given priority to the development of the disadvantaged, the scheduled castes, the minorities, women, workers, farmers, and the exploited classes. Also, the government has given priority to the development of amenities. We have made a plan to provide roofs to those who do not have roofs. Under the concept of Brand Bangalore, the government has taken the initiative to add Bangalore city to the international level. The government is committed to protecting the country's groundwater and India's identity."