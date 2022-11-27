We are not nursery students to not talk to each other, says Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 Senior leader of the Congress party, Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the party leaders in the state were not nursery students who did not talk to each other.

He was answering reporters on the question of whether he would be communicating with the opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan and other leaders. He also said that he did not have any issue with any Congress leader and that he had spoken to state Congress president K. Sudhakaran on Sunday morning.

Tharoor spoke to the mediapersons during his arrival for the one-day conclave of the All India Professionals' Congress at Kochi. In his speech, he said that the state of Kerala was in a deep financial crisis and debt-ridden. He also called upon the professionals to be more active in politics and added that the entry of professionals in politics was the need of the hour.

Addressing the programme virtually, KPCC president, K. Sudhakaran said that the Congress needed the advice of professionals and called upon them to be proactive in the party.

The state Congress has been facing a crisis for the past few weeks after Shashi Tharoor jumped into the bandwagon of active politics and has been crisscrossing the state attending party programmes and public programmes.

Tharoor had a four-day tour of North Kerala wherein he met the supreme leader of the Indian Union Muslim League, Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal as also party senior leader P.K. Kunhalikutty MLA.

Tharoor's forays have not gone down well with state PCC president, K. Sudhakaran and leader of opposition in Kerala, V.D. Satheeshan. Member of Parliament from Kozhikode constituency and senior leader, M.K. Raghavan is being seen as the main person behind Tharoor entering actively into Kerala politics.

