We have nothing to do with crisis faced by Shiv Sena, says Maharashtra BJP chief

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday said that the party has "nothing to do" with the problems faced by Shiv Sena due to revolt by a section of its MLAs.

His remarks came a day after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said he has the support of a "big national party".

Patil said BJP "will not try to overthrow" the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and it "will collapse due to internal strife".

He said that no one has made any proposal to the BJP.

"As per the BJP's decision-making process, the state core committee discusses important issues and determines its role and makes recommendations to the central leadership. The party's central parliamentary board then makes the final decision," the BJP leader said.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, who was elected leader by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, said "a big national party" has told him that his decision was "historic" and they will be present whenever he needs them.

He also said the MLAs who are in a Guwahati hotel will be victorious in the end.

"We will be together in every situation. We will face everything with full unity. We will end up victorious in the end," he had said.

The MVA government in Maharashtra continues to face a crisis. Shinde has claimed support of 38 party MLAs. The rebel MLAs are staying in a hotel in Guwahati.

( With inputs from ANI )

